Key West Police Chief Sean Brandenburg recently promoted Jesse Hammers from detective to sergeant.
Born and raised in Key West, Sgt. Hammers joined the Key West Police Department in 2014, following in his father’s footsteps. He has served as a patrol officer as well as a detective with the Special Investigations Unit and as a canine handler.
His father, retired Sgt. Stephen Hammers, proudly pinned the new badge on his son’s uniform. Sgt. Stephen Hammers served the department from 1987 to 1997. He was critically wounded in a shooting in 1989. Retired KWPD Sgt. Robert Allen, who was also shot in the 1989 incident, was on hand for the ceremony.