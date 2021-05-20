Registration is now open for the next Florida Keys Mosquito Control District and Oxitec public educational webinar “What’s in a Project? Understanding Projects A & B of the FKMCD — Oxitec Mosquito Project.”
The event is at 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 25. This webinar is an in-depth look at the two different components of the Oxitec mosquito project and explains the data that will be collected in each.
The second half of the webinar includes questions and answers with attendees. Information on the webinar can be found online at http://www.keysmosquitoproject.com.