A Positive Step of Monroe County’s 2021 “Idle Hands Summer Youth Employment Program,” which matches Key West High School students with City of Key West summer jobs, is set to begin on Monday, June 21.
Up to 30 students will be accepted into the program and will participate in a two-week-long job readiness training program held at the high school Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., beginning June 21. Lunch will be provided in the school cafeteria. Each student will receive a $50 stipend for the first week of the job readiness program and $75 for the second week.
The summer jobs with the City of Key West begin on July 6 and pay $12 per hour for a 20- to 25-hour workweek.
Interested students can contact APSMC founder/executive director Billy Davis at 305-304-1969 or apsmccrp@aol.com.