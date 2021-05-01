As Arbor Day approaches, the City of Key West urges the community to think of the canopy and plant a tree because it is “Just another way to keep Key West beautiful.”
Arbor Day is observed nationally to celebrate the role of trees in our lives and promote tree planting and care. The City of Key West has long recognized the importance of its trees and its environment and has been a member of Tree City USA for nine years.
“Trees on publicly and privately owned property within the city are economic and aesthetic asset to the citizens,” says Urban Forester Karen DeMaria, “because of their important and meaningful contribution to a healthy and beautiful community.”
She noted that planting native trees and shrubs creates a more sustainable environment that is beneficial to wildlife and easily maintained.