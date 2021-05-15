The Police Officer Assistance Trust and Hispanic Police Officers Association Annual motorcycle ride to Monroe County is Sunday, May 16, and is expected to impact Key Largo traffic.
About 300 to 500 riders are scheduled to leave Miami-Dade Police Department in Doral at 10 a.m. and ride to the Big Chill in Key Largo at 104000 Overseas Highway.
They are expected to arrive at the Key Largo restaurant at approximately 11:20 a.m.
There will be an escort from mainland law enforcement for the motorcyclists.
The ride may cause traffic delays in Key Largo as motorcyclists make their way to the restaurant. Motorists are asked to plan ahead and make extra time.
These two organizations in Miami Dade County provide assistance to the officers and their immediate families in times of hardship and personal crisis.
For information, visit http://www.poat.org.