The recreational red snapper season will start Friday, June 4, in the Gulf of Mexico state and federal waters off Florida and remain open through July 28, closing July 29.
“We are excited about Gov. DeSantis’ recent announcement of this year’s 55-day Gulf red snapper summer season, it is one of the longest we’ve had since the FWC began managing the season in state and federal waters,” Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Chairman Rodney Barreto said.
For-hire operations that do not have a federal reef fish permit may also participate in the season but are limited to fishing for red snapper in Gulf state waters only.
If anglers plan to fish for red snapper in any state or federal waters off Florida from a private recreational vessel, even if they are exempt from fishing license requirements, they must sign up as a State Reef Fish Angler. Anglers can sign up at http://www.GoOutdoorsFlorida.com. To learn more, visit http://www.MyFWC.com/SRFS online.