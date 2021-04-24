Florida Keys residents can visit http://www.myvaccine.fl.gov to register and schedule their appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Patients will see a list of state supported vaccine sites from which to choose available appointments. If no appointment is currently available nearby, patients will be notified as new locations open, according to Florida Department of Health in Monroe County spokeswoman Allison Kerr said.
Florida residents may also call the vaccination support specialists at 833-540-2032 to register and schedule a vaccination appointment. For TTY assistance, call 833-476-1038.
At this time, state-supported sites within Monroe County are administering the Moderna vaccine, which is authorized for persons age 18 and older. For additional locations to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, including through retail pharmacies, visit http://www.monroe.flhealth.gov/vax.