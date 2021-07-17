The Community Foundation of the Florida Keys is accepting registrations for its 2021 Leadership Success Academy, a “boot camp” for non-profit board members.
The foundation’s signature training program returns Aug. 19-20 to coach individuals working with or serving in an advisory capacity with a non-profit organization or other community group.
The all-new training sessions will be held at the Tennessee Williams Theatre in Key West, 5901 College Road, on Thursday and Friday, Aug. 19-20, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days. The cost of the program is $100 per person, or $200 for three people from one non-profit, and includes all sessions, course materials and lunches. Those who participate in both days will receive a Certificate of Completion.
Registration is available at http://www.cffk.org/lsa.