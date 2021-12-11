The Community Foundation of the Florida Keys has opened enrollment for its 2022 Leadership Success Academy, a “bootcamp” for nonprofit board members. The annual training program will be held at the College of the Florida Keys’ new Key Largo campus from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 10-11.
Registration is available online at http://www.cffk.org/lsa. The cost of the two-day program is $100 per person, or $200 for three people from one nonprofit. The first day will focus on leadership styles and board member roles, and the second day will focus on nonprofit finance, fundraising, communications and strategic planning. Individuals who participate both days will receive a certificate of completion.
“I’m thrilled that for the first time ever we are offering our Leadership Success Academy in the Upper Keys,” said Jennifer McComb, president and CEO of the Community Foundation of the Florida Keys. The annual training event has been held 10 times in Key West and four times in Marathon.
“Since 2008, we have trained more than 500 nonprofit leaders from throughout the Keys from over 100 different nonprofits,” McComb said. “Board members who have completed our program have learned to ask more questions, think beyond the way things have always been done, and take steps to move the organizations they care about to the next level.”
Coaches for the 2022 Leadership Success Academy include nonprofit expert Alex Counts. Together with Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus, Counts co-founded the Grameen Foundation, a global nonprofit which has helped loan more than $6.5 billion to the poorest of the poor, while maintaining a repayment rate consistently above 98%. Counts is a faculty member at the Do Good Institute at the University of Maryland and frequent contributor to The Washington Post, The Stanford Social Innovation Review and The Chronicle of Philanthropy.