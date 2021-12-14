Sorry, an error occurred.
A Positive Step of Monroe County will host its 13th annual 5 kilometer Rudolph Red Nose Run: The PJ Edition on Saturday, Dec. 18, starting and ending at the Southernmost Beach Café.
Race day check-in starts at 7 a.m. with an 8 a.m. start time. After the race, enjoy refreshments, prizes and a fabulous silent auction, plus prizes for the most festive and unusual PJs.
For information, online registration or to download a snail-mail registration form, visit https://www.apsmc.org/annual-5k.