• U.S. 1, Old Seven-Mile Bridge
Bridge rehabilitation project is expected to be completed in February 2022.
• U.S. 1, various locations
Hurricane Irma bridge repairs, roadway, shoulder, shore, path and fencing projects throughout the Keys. Also, various landscape improvement projects.
• Channel 5 Bridge
A bridge rehabilitation project at the S.R. 5/Overseas Highway over Channel 5 Bridge has begun. Estimated project completion is August 2023.
• Information
For traffic information, consult 511 or 305-849-1847 or go to http://www.fl511.com. For questions, call FDOT at 786-510-3921 or email psummers@mrgmiami.com.