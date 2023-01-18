• Bertha Street

On Wednesday, the contractor will mill and pave eastbound Flagler. Traffic will be detoured at George Street to Atlantic Avenue. On Thursday, the contractor will mill and pave westbound Flagler. Traffic will be detoured at Second Street to Staples and then to George Street. On Friday and Monday, the contractor will pave north and southbound First Street. Each day, the contractor will set up lane closures and will alternate traffic.