• Bertha Street

The contractor has started paving north and southbound Bertha Street from South Roosevelt to Atlantic Avenue and side streets on the east side. Bertha will be closed to northbound traffic from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. From Wednesday through Friday, north and southbound lanes of from Atlantic Avenue to Flagler Avenue will be paved. The contractor will set up lane closures and alternate traffic in both directions on Flagler. 