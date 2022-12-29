• Bertha Street

The contractor plans to start the milling and paving operation on Bertha Tuesday, Jan. 3, beginning at South Roosevelt and working toward Flagler Avenue. From South Roosevelt to Atlantic Avenue, Bertha will only have one-way traffic southbound from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Tuesday, Jan. 3, to Monday, Jan 9. On Bertha from Atlantic Avenue to Flagler there will be a flagging operation alternating one lane traffic thought the work zone in both directions starting Tuesday, Jan. 3, to Monday, Jan. 9, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Flagler Avenue from George Street to Second Street will be closed to all traffic from Monday, Jan. 9, at 8 p.m. to Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 6 a.m. Detours will be set up. The milling and resurfacing on First Street from Flagler Avenue to South Roosevelt will begin Thursday, Jan. 12 and last until Friday, Feb 10. There will be a flagging operation alternating one lane traffic thought the work zone in both directions.