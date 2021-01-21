• Big Pine Key
Contractors will be treating roads on Big Pine Key that were resurfaced in 2016 as part of the Cudjoe Wastewater Improvement Project. The project should take approximately three to four weeks to complete, weather permitting.
• U.S. 1, Old Seven-Mile Bridge
Bridge rehabilitation project is expected to be completed in February 2022.
• U.S. 1, various locations
Hurricane Irma bridge repairs, roadway, shoulder, shore, path and fencing projects throughout the Keys. Also, various landscape improvement projects.
• Information
For traffic information, consult 511 or 305-849-1847 or go to http://www.fl511.com. For questions, call FDOT at 786-510-3921 or email psummers@mrgmiami.com.