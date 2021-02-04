• Mile Marker 7.5
One outside lane in the north and south bound lanes will be closed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 4.
• U.S. 1, Old Seven-Mile Bridge
Bridge rehabilitation project is expected to be completed in February 2022.
• U.S. 1, various locations
Hurricane Irma bridge repairs, roadway, shoulder, shore, path and fencing projects throughout the Keys. Also, various landscape improvement projects.
• Mile Marker 106
One inside north and southbound lane will be temporarily closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and two southbound lanes will be closed from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 4.
• Mile Marker 126
One inside north and southbound lane will be temporarily closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 4.
• Information
For traffic information, consult 511 or 305-849-1847 or go to http://www.fl511.com. For questions, call FDOT at 786-510-3921 or email psummers@mrgmiami.com.