• First Street
The milling and resurfacing on First Street from Flagler Avenue to North Roosevelt Boulevard will run through Friday, Feb. 10. There will be a flagging operation alternating one lane traffic through the work zone in both directions.
• First Street
The milling and resurfacing on First Street from Flagler Avenue to North Roosevelt Boulevard will run through Friday, Feb. 10. There will be a flagging operation alternating one lane traffic through the work zone in both directions.
• FDOT projects
FDOT has begun two roadway projects. The project along South Roosevelt Boulevard from Bertha Street to the end of Smathers Beach will take 27 months to complete and includes widening, milling, resurfacing and raising the roadway. The project on Whitehead Street, from Fleming Street to Truman Avenue, will take about six months to complete and includes updating signage, pedestrian signals, detectors and ramps. The roadway will also be repaved and restriped with new pavement markings.
• North of Boca Chica Channel to south of Rockland Channel
State Road 5/US 1/ Overseas Highway from north of Boca Chica Channel (Mile Marker 6.494) to south of Rockland Channel (Mile Marker 9.519), planting continues. Mulching continuous in some areas.
• Big Pine, West Summerland and Scout keys
FDOT has begun projects from Mile Marker 31.4 to Mile Marker 32.5 and from Mile Marker 32.98 to Mile Marker 36.57. The project will last one year. Paving operation also continues at Mile Marker 29.3.
• Channel 5 Bridge
Foundation repair activities continue under the bridge.
• South of Tollgate Boulevard to Lignumvitae Channel
FDOT will have a project from Mile Marker 73.5 to Mile Marker 77.5 expected to last 16 months.
• Lignumvitae Channel Bridge
State Road 5/US1/Overseas Highway from South of Tollgate Boulevard (Mile Marker 73.75) to Lignumvitae Channel (Mile Marker 77.5) and Lower Matecumbe (Mile Marker 70.0 to 80.0), roadway operations continue.
• U.S. 1, various locations
Bridge repairs, roadway, shoulder, shore, path and fencing projects throughout the Keys. Also, landscape improvement projects.
• Information
For traffic information, consult 511 or 305-849-1847 or go to http://www.fl511.com. For questions, call FDOT at 786-510-3921 or email psummers@mrgmiami.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.