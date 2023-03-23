• FDOT projects

FDOT has begun two roadway projects. The project along South Roosevelt Boulevard from Bertha Street to the end of Smathers Beach will take 27 months to complete and includes widening, milling, resurfacing and raising the roadway. The project on Whitehead Street, from Fleming Street to Truman Avenue, will take about six months to complete and includes updating signage, pedestrian signals, detectors and ramps. The roadway will also be repaved and restriped with new pavement markings.