• Bertha Street

Bertha Street is now open for two-way traffic from S. Roosevelt Blvd. to Atlantic Blvd.

• Channel 5 Bridge

The contractor will continue to perform demolition activities and testing and concrete repairs under the bridge.

• Old Seven-Mile Bridge

The contractor will continue installing aluminum handrails to the bridge deck, pavement markings, and project cleanup this week.

• Tavernier

Contractors have begun mobilization activities at the intersection of U.S. 1 and Burton Drive. Project is expected to be completed in January.

• U.S. 1, various locations

Hurricane Irma bridge repairs, roadway, shoulder, shore, path and fencing projects throughout the Keys. Also, various landscape improvement projects.

• Information

For traffic information, consult 511 or 305-849-1847 or go to http://www.fl511.com. For questions, call FDOT at 786-510-3921 or email psummers@mrgmiami.com.