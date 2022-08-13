Continue work on 1st and on Bertha with single lane closures — Monroe County. Minor cleanup activities on the Front Street project.
FDOT has begun projects from Mile Marker 31.4 to Mile Marker 32.5 and from Mile Marker 32.98 to Mile Marker 36.57. The project will last one year.
Soundings will be performed at Mile Marker 71.
FDOT is painting areas in preparation for planting between Mile Markers 6.4 and 9.5.
FDOT will have a project from Mile Marker 73.5 to Mile Marker 77.5 expected to last 16 months.
Soundings will be performed at Mile Marker 77.5.
Bridge repairs, roadway, shoulder, shore, path and fencing projects throughout the Keys. Also, landscape improvement projects.
For traffic information, consult 511 or 305-849-1847 or go to http://www.fl511.com. For questions, call FDOT at 786-510-3921 or email psummers@mrgmiami.com.
