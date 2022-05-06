• Key West

Roadwork continues along Bertha Street and First Avenue.

• Big Pine, West Summerland and Scout Keys

FDOT will begin projects from Mile Marker 31.4 to Mile Marker 32.5 and from Mile Marker 32.98 to Mile Marker 36.57. The project will last one year.

• South of Tollgate Boulevard to Lignumvitae Channel

FDOT will have a project from Mile Marker 73.5 to Mile Marker 77.5, which is expected to last for 16 months.

• Channel 5 Bridge

Soundings will be performed at Mile Marker 71.

• Lignumvitae Channel Bridge

Soundings will be performed at Mile Marker 77.5.

• U.S. 1, various locations

Bridge repairs, roadway, shoulder, shore, path and fencing projects throughout the Keys. Also, various landscape improvement projects.

• Information

For traffic information, consult 511 or 305-849-1847 or go to http://www.fl511.com. For questions, call FDOT at 786-510-3921 or email psummers@mrgmiami.com.