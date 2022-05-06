Roadwork continues along Bertha Street and First Avenue.
FDOT will begin projects from Mile Marker 31.4 to Mile Marker 32.5 and from Mile Marker 32.98 to Mile Marker 36.57. The project will last one year.
FDOT will have a project from Mile Marker 73.5 to Mile Marker 77.5, which is expected to last for 16 months.
Soundings will be performed at Mile Marker 71.
Soundings will be performed at Mile Marker 77.5.
Bridge repairs, roadway, shoulder, shore, path and fencing projects throughout the Keys. Also, various landscape improvement projects.
For traffic information, consult 511 or 305-849-1847 or go to http://www.fl511.com. For questions, call FDOT at 786-510-3921 or email psummers@mrgmiami.com.
