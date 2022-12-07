Roadwork Dec 7, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save • North of Boca Chica Channel to south of Rockland ChannelFDOT is painting areas in preparation for planting between Mile Markers 6.4 and 9.5.• Big Pine, West Summerland and Scout keysFDOT has begun projects from Mile Marker 31.4 to Mile Marker 32.5 and from Mile Marker 32.98 to Mile Marker 36.57. The project will last one year.• Channel 5 BridgeFoundation repair activities continue under the bridge.• South of Tollgate Boulevard to Lignumvitae ChannelFDOT will have a project from Mile Marker 73.5 to Mile Marker 77.5 expected to last 16 months.• Lignumvitae Channel BridgeFoundation repair activities continue under the bridge• U.S. 1, various locationsBridge repairs, roadway, shoulder, shore, path and fencing projects throughout the Keys. Also, landscape improvement projects.• InformationFor traffic information, consult 511 or 305-849-1847 or go to http://www.fl511.com. For questions, call FDOT at 786-510-3921 or email psummers@mrgmiami.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bridge Building Industry Highway Repair Contractor Fdot Paving Pipe Activity Lignumvitae Channel Bridge Project Fencing Recommended for you Trending Now Wilson found guilty in Tree House murder Andrew William Saunders Tropic closes one of four theaters Judith Thompson Gaddis Two people die on Keys waters Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest e-Edition Key West Citizen To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. More e-Editions Special e-Edition Stream Scene To view our latest special e-Edition click the image on the left. More e-Editions