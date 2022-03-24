Road construction projects include First Street, Fogarty to Staples (Monroe County); Bertha Street, Flagler to Venetia (Monroe County); Whitehead at Greene (FKAA); Whitehead at Angela (FKAA).
The contractor will continue to perform demolition activities and testing and concrete repairs under the bridge.
Bridge repairs, roadway, shoulder, shore, path and fencing projects throughout the Keys. Also, various landscape improvement projects.
For traffic information, consult 511 or 305-849-1847 or go to http://www.fl511.com. For questions, call FDOT at 786-510-3921 or email psummers@mrgmiami.com.
