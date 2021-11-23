• Bertha and 1st streets

The 1st and Bertha streets roadway and drainage improvement project work will consist of reconstruction and resurfacing the two roads, installing a new storm water collection system on Bertha Street and rehabilitation of the existing stormwater collection system on 1st Street. 1st Street will be open to southbound traffic only from Vivian Lane to Fogarty Avenue. Northbound traffic on 1st Street will be detoured at Fogarty Avenue to 5th Street and back to North Roosevelt Boulevard. Traffic on Flagler Avenue can use 5th Street to access North Roosevelt Boulevard. The closure is expected to last until Nov. 30.

• Cow Key to Boca Chica Bridge

Landscaping will continue in median and in both north and southbound directions. The contractor may conduct a nighttime median closure between College Road and Third Street.

• U.S. 1, Old Seven-Mile Bridge

Bridge rehabilitation project is expected to be completed in February 2022.

• Marathon

Contractors continue sidewalk repairs for future ramps and crossings, as well as directional bores for electrical conduits at the intersection of U.S. 1 and Sombrero Beach Road (Mile Marker 50.1) in Marathon. Sidewalk detours will be present for pedestrians and cyclists to follow.

• Channel 5 Bridge

The contractor will continue to perform demolition activities and testing and concrete repairs under the bridge.

• Tavernier

Contractors have begun mobilization activities at the intersection of U.S. 1 and Burton Drive. Project is expected to be completed in January 2022.

• U.S. 1, various locations

Hurricane Irma bridge repairs, roadway, shoulder, shore, path and fencing projects throughout the Keys. Also, various landscape improvement projects.

• Information

For traffic information, consult 511 or 305-849-1847 or go to http://www.fl511.com. For questions, call FDOT at 786-510-3921 or email psummers@mrgmiami.com.