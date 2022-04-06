• Key West

FKAA will be performing water line replacement work on United Street, progressing westerly.

Bertha Street, Flagler to Venetia – Monroe County

First Street, Fogarty to Staples – Monroe County

Front Street, Fitzpatrick intersection – FKAA/City of Key West

• Channel 5 Bridge

The contractor will perform demolition activities and testing and concrete repairs under the bridge.

• Lignumvitae Channel Bridge

Soundings will be performed at Mile Marker 77.5

• U.S. 1, various locations

Bridge repairs, roadway, shoulder, shore, path and fencing projects throughout the Keys. Also, various landscape improvement projects.

• Information

For traffic information, consult 511 or 305-849-1847 or go to http://www.fl511.com. For questions, call FDOT at 786-510-3921 or email psummers@mrgmiami.com.