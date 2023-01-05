Milling and paving operations have begun on Bertha Street, beginning at South Roosevelt and working toward Flagler Avenue. From South Roosevelt to Atlantic Boulevard, Bertha will only have one-way traffic southbound from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Monday, Jan 9. On Bertha from Atlantic Boulevard to Flagler there will be a flagging operation alternating one lane traffic thought the work zone in both directions until Monday, Jan. 9, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Flagler Avenue from George Street to Second Street will be closed to all traffic from Monday, Jan. 9, at 8 p.m. to Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 6 a.m. Detours will be set up. The milling and resurfacing on First Street from Flagler Avenue to South Roosevelt will begin Thursday, Jan. 12 and last until Friday, Feb 10. There will be a flagging operation alternating one lane traffic thought the work zone in both directions.
• North of Boca Chica Channel to south of Rockland Channel
State Road 5/US 1/ Overseas Highway from north of Boca Chica Channel (Mile Marker 6.494) to south of Rockland Channel (Mile Marker 9.519), planting continues. Mulching continuous in some areas.
• Big Pine, West Summerland and Scout keys
FDOT has begun projects from Mile Marker 31.4 to Mile Marker 32.5 and from Mile Marker 32.98 to Mile Marker 36.57. The project will last one year. Paving operation also continues at Mile Marker 29.3
• Channel 5 Bridge
Foundation repair activities continue under the bridge.
• South of Tollgate Boulevard to Lignumvitae Channel
FDOT will have a project from Mile Marker 73.5 to Mile Marker 77.5 expected to last 16 months.
• Lignumvitae Channel Bridge
State Road 5/US1/Overseas Highway from South of Tollgate Boulevard (Mile Marker 73.75) to Lignumvitae Channel (Mile Marker 77.5) and Lower Matecumbe (Mile Marker 70.0 to 80.0), roadway operations continue
• U.S. 1, various locations
Bridge repairs, roadway, shoulder, shore, path and fencing projects throughout the Keys. Also, landscape improvement projects.