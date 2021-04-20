• Bertha and 1st streets
The 1st and Bertha streets roadway and drainage improvement project is scheduled to begin the week of April 19. The work will consist of reconstruction and resurfacing the two roads, installing a new stormwater collection system on Bertha Street and rehabilitation of the existing stormwater collection system on 1st Street. Due to the underground work and full-depth road reconstruction, there will be lane closures and detours for extended periods.
• U.S. 1, Old Seven-Mile Bridge
Bridge rehabilitation project is expected to be completed in February 2022.
• U.S. 1, various locations
Hurricane Irma bridge repairs, roadway, shoulder, shore, path and fencing projects throughout the Keys. Also, various landscape improvement projects.
• Channel 5 Bridge
A bridge rehabilitation project at the S.R. 5/Overseas Highway over Channel 5 Bridge has begun. Estimated project completion is August 2023.
• Information
For traffic information, consult 511 or 305-849-1847 or go to http://www.fl511.com. For questions, call FDOT at 786-510-3921 or email psummers@mrgmiami.com.