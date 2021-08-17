The 1st and Bertha streets roadway and drainage improvement project work will consist of reconstruction and resurfacing the two roads, installing a new storm water collection system on Bertha Street and rehabilitation of the existing stormwater collection system on 1st Street. Due to the underground work and full-depth road reconstruction, there will be lane closures and detours for extended periods.
• Cow Key to Boca Chica Bridge
Landscaping will continue in median and in both north and southbound directions. The contractor may conduct a nighttime median closure between College Road and Third Street.
• U.S. 1, Old Seven-Mile Bridge
Bridge rehabilitation project is expected to be completed in February 2022.
• Marathon
Contractors continue sidewalk repairs for future ramps and crossings, as well as directional bores for electrical conduits at the intersection of U.S. 1 and Sombrero Beach Road (Mile Marker 50.1) in Marathon. Sidewalk detours will be present for pedestrians and cyclists to follow.
• Channel 5 Bridge
The contractor will continue to perform demolition activities and testing and concrete repairs under the bridge.
• Tavernier
Contractors have begun mobilization activities at the intersection of U.S. 1 and Burton Drive. Project is expected to be completed in January 2022.
• U.S. 1, various locations
Hurricane Irma bridge repairs, roadway, shoulder, shore, path and fencing projects throughout the Keys. Also, various landscape improvement projects.