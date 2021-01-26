• Cow Key Bridge
AT&T began implementing nightly NB lane closures from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. at the Cow Key Bridge on Wednesday and will cease work on Jan. 27. They will not be working on Saturday and Sunday. NB traffic will be reduced to one lane. The left turn lane to College Road will remain open.
• U.S. 1, Old Seven-Mile Bridge
Bridge rehabilitation project is expected to be completed in February 2022.
• U.S. 1, various locations
Hurricane Irma bridge repairs, roadway, shoulder, shore, path and fencing projects throughout the Keys. Also, various landscape improvement projects.
• Information
For traffic information, consult 511 or 305-849-1847 or go to http://www.fl511.com. For questions, call FDOT at 786-510-3921 or email psummers@mrgmiami.com.