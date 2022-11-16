A contractor has set up of traffic control devices in the two north-bound lanes of South Roosevelt Boulevard for the construction of approximately 840 linear feet of sewer pipe, which will require open-cut excavation and trench paving. The contractor will begin working at the fork of Overseas Highway and South Roosevelt Boulevard and head south along South Roosevelt toward Duck Avenue, where they will cross the road to Duck Avenue to terminate the sewer pipe into an existing sewer manhole. This segment of the project is planned through Dec. 10. — FKAA. United Street work continues — FKAA. Crews will be working on Duck Avenue shoulder on the south side in one lane from 14th to 17th Street. — City of Key West. Atlantic Boulevard intersection reopened. Bertha Street is open to north and southbound traffic. — Monroe County.
• North of Boca Chica Channel to south of Rockland Channel
FDOT is painting areas in preparation for planting between Mile Markers 6.4 and 9.5.
• Big Pine, West Summerland and Scout keys
FDOT has begun projects from Mile Marker 31.4 to Mile Marker 32.5 and from Mile Marker 32.98 to Mile Marker 36.57. The project will last one year.
• Channel 5 Bridge
Foundation repair activities continue under the bridge.
• South of Tollgate Boulevard to Lignumvitae Channel
FDOT will have a project from Mile Marker 73.5 to Mile Marker 77.5 expected to last 16 months.
• Lignumvitae Channel Bridge
Foundation repair activities continue under the bridge
• U.S. 1, various locations
Bridge repairs, roadway, shoulder, shore, path and fencing projects throughout the Keys. Also, landscape improvement projects.