• Key West

Bertha Street, Flagler to Venetia; First Street, Staples to Flagler; United Street, Reynolds to Simonton (vicinity).

• Big Pine, West Summerland and Scout keys

FDOT has begun projects from Mile Marker 31.4 to Mile Marker 32.5 and from Mile Marker 32.98 to Mile Marker 36.57. The project will last one year.

• North of Boca Chica Channel to south of Rockland Channel

FDOT is painting areas in preparation for planting between Mile Markers 6.4 and 9.5.

• Channel 5 Bridge

Soundings will be performed at Mile Marker 71.

• Lignumvitae Channel Bridge

Soundings will be performed at Mile Marker 77.5.

• South of Tollgate Boulevard to Lignumvitae Channel

FDOT will have a project from Mile Marker 73.5 to Mile Marker 77.5 expected to last 16 months.

• U.S. 1, various locations

Bridge repairs, roadway, shoulder, shore, path and fencing projects throughout the Keys. Also, landscape improvement projects.

• Information

For traffic information, consult 511 or 305-849-1847 or go to http://www.fl511.com. For questions, call FDOT at 786-510-3921 or email psummers@mrgmiami.com.