The 1st and Bertha streets roadway and drainage improvement project work will consist of reconstruction and resurfacing the two roads, installing a new storm water collection system on Bertha Street and rehabilitation of the existing stormwater collection system on 1st Street. 1st Street will be open to southbound traffic only from Vivian Lane to Fogarty Avenue. Northbound traffic on 1st Street will be detoured at Fogarty Avenue to 5th Street and back to North Roosevelt Blvd. Traffic on Flagler Avenue can use 5th Street to access North Roosevelt Blvd. The closure is expected to last until Nov. 30.
• Cow Key to Boca Chica Bridge
Landscaping will continue in median and in both north and southbound directions. The contractor may conduct a nighttime median closure between College Road and Third Street.
• U.S. 1, Old Seven-Mile Bridge
Bridge rehabilitation project is expected to be completed in February 2022.
• Marathon
Contractors continue sidewalk repairs for future ramps and crossings, as well as directional bores for electrical conduits at the intersection of U.S. 1 and Sombrero Beach Road (Mile Marker 50.1) in Marathon. Sidewalk detours will be present for pedestrians and cyclists to follow.
• Channel 5 Bridge
The contractor will continue to perform demolition activities and testing and concrete repairs under the bridge.
• Tavernier
Contractors have begun mobilization activities at the intersection of U.S. 1 and Burton Drive. Project is expected to be completed in January 2022.
• U.S. 1, various locations
Hurricane Irma bridge repairs, roadway, shoulder, shore, path and fencing projects throughout the Keys. Also, various landscape improvement projects.