• FDOT projects

FDOT has two roadway projects. The project along South Roosevelt Boulevard from Bertha Street to the end of Smathers Beach will take 27 months to complete and includes widening, milling, resurfacing and raising the roadway. Traffic is reduced to one lane in each direction. Stairwells 9, 10 and 11 are closed. The Promenade is closed from Stairwell 8 to the end of Smathers Beach.