• Key West

A contractor has set up of traffic control devices in the two north-bound lanes of South Roosevelt Boulevard for the construction of approximately 840 linear feet of sewer pipe, which will require open-cut excavation and trench paving. The contractor will begin working at the fork of Overseas Highway and South Roosevelt Boulevard and head south along South Roosevelt toward Duck Avenue, where they will cross the road to Duck Avenue to terminate the sewer pipe into an existing sewer manhole. This segment of the project is planned through Dec. 10. — FKAA. United Street work continues — FKAA. Crews will be working on Duck Avenue shoulder on the south side in one lane from 14th to 17th Street. — City of Key West. Atlantic Boulevard intersection reopened. Bertha Street is open to north and southbound traffic. — Monroe County.