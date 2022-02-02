Sorry, an error occurred.
• Bertha Street
Bertha Street is now open for two-way traffic from South Roosevelt Boulevard to Atlantic Avenue.
• Channel 5 Bridge
The contractor will continue to perform demolition activities and testing and concrete repairs under the bridge.
• Old Seven-Mile Bridge
The contractor will continue installing aluminum handrails to the bridge deck, pavement markings, and project cleanup this week.
• Tavernier
Contractors have begun mobilization activities at the intersection of U.S. 1 and Burton Drive. Project is expected to be completed in January.
• U.S. 1, various locations
Hurricane Irma bridge repairs, roadway, shoulder, shore, path and fencing projects throughout the Keys. Also, various landscape improvement projects.
• Information
For traffic information, consult 511 or 305-849-1847 or go to http://www.fl511.com. For questions, call FDOT at 786-510-3921 or email psummers@mrgmiami.com.