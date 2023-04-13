FDOT has two roadway projects. The project along South Roosevelt Boulevard from Bertha Street to the end of Smathers Beach will take 27 months to complete and includes widening, milling, resurfacing and raising the roadway. Traffic is reduced to one lane in each direction. Stairwell 11 is closed.
The project on Whitehead Street, from Fleming Street to Truman Avenue, will take about six months to complete and includes updating signage, pedestrian signals, detectors and ramps. The roadway will also be repaved and restriped with new pavement markings. The southbound lane of Whitehead will be closed to through traffic from Petronia to Olivia streets.
• North of Boca Chica Channel to south of Rockland Channel
State Road 5/U.S. 1/ Overseas Highway from north of Boca Chica Channel (Mile Marker 6.494) to south of Rockland Channel (Mile Marker 9.519), planting continues. Mulching continuous in some areas.
• Big Pine, West Summerland and Scout keys
FDOT has begun projects from Mile Marker 31.4 to Mile Marker 32.5 and from Mile Marker 32.98 to Mile Marker 36.57. The project will last one year. Paving operation also continues at Mile Marker 29.3.
• South of Tollgate Boulevard to Lignumvitae Channel
FDOT will have a project from Mile Marker 73.5 to Mile Marker 77.5 expected to last 16 months.
• Channel 5 Bridge
Foundation repair activities continue under the bridge.
• Lignumvitae Channel Bridge
State Road 5/US1/Overseas Highway from South of Tollgate Boulevard (Mile Marker 73.75) to Lignumvitae Channel (Mile Marker 77.5) and Lower Matecumbe (Mile Marker 70.0 to 80.0), roadway operations continue.
• U.S. 1, various locations
Bridge repairs, roadway, shoulder, shore, path, fencing and landscape projects throughout the Keys.