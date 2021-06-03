The Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council will meet virtually 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 15, 2021.
Several new members will be welcomed to the council at the meeting, and a good portion of the agenda will be used for members to share current perspectives and issues of note from their constituencies in advance of the draft rule release later this year. Sanctuary staff will also provide an update on the status of the draft rule. In addition, the council will receive an update from the Florida Keys and South Florida Ecosystem Connectivity team which includes a draft resolution for council consideration.
Public comment will be accepted via email to floridakeys@noaa.gov during the meeting. An agenda and supporting materials will be posted at https://floridakeys.noaa.gov/sac.