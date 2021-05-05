It’s time again for one of the more spectacular natural events in the Florida Keys, sea turtle nesting season.
Key West city officials reminded residents and visitors to keep the lights out near the beaches so that turtles can lay their eggs in peace and the hatchlings can find their way safely to the water.
Hatchlings naturally run toward light, so the city asked that anyone living near the beach turn off the outdoor lighting and close the shades or curtains and if at all possible. If the lights cannot be completely doused, try shielding them so that they don’t shine toward the beach. Baby turtles are drawn to light after they hatch from their sandy nests. Porch lights can be fatal to these hatchlings.
Key West’s beaches are closed to the public each night at 11 p.m., and this time of year it’s vital that people heed the law. April 15 through Oct. 31 is turtle nesting season — that time of year when these magnificent creatures crawl up out of the sea to deposit their eggs in the sand.