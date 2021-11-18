Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Key West is seeking floats for the city’s annual Holiday Parade.
Alyson Crean/
City of Key West
The Key West City Commission has approved the annual Holiday Parade, and it’s time to plan a float for the event.
Floats can be of any length, but must be maneuverable and no more than 15-feet wide and 12-feet high. Each entry requires monitors. A monitors’ meeting will be held in early December.
Entry forms must be received by Monday, Nov. 22. The parade takes place on Saturday, Dec. 4, beginning at 7 p.m. at the corner of White Street and Truman Avenue.
Applications and details are available http://www.cityofkeywest-fl.gov, under “Special Events,” or call 305-809-3881.