The Key West City Commission has approved the annual Holiday Parade, and it’s time to plan a float for the event.

Floats can be of any length, but must be maneuverable and no more than 15-feet wide and 12-feet high. Each entry requires monitors. A monitors’ meeting will be held in early December.

Entry forms must be received by Monday, Nov. 22. The parade takes place on Saturday, Dec. 4, beginning at 7 p.m. at the corner of White Street and Truman Avenue.

Applications and details are available http://www.cityofkeywest-fl.gov, under “Special Events,” or call 305-809-3881.