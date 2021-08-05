Sorry, an error occurred.
Florida Keys residents may be unaware of the resources available to them regarding information on sexual offenders and predators who reside in the Florida Keys.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement keeps a digital database of all sexual offenders and predators in the state that can be easily accessed at http://www.fdle.state.fl.us.
Sexual offenders and predators can also be found on the Sheriff’s Office phone app, which is available at the Apple App Store and Google Play by searching Monroe County Sheriffs Office.