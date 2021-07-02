A team of assessors from the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation will arrive Aug. 3 to examine all aspects of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office policies and procedures, management, operations, and support services.
The Sheriff’s Office must comply with numerous standards in order to receive accredited status.
As part of the assessment, agency members and the general public are invited to offer comments to the assessment team. A copy of the standards manual is available on the CFA website at http://www.flaccreditation.org under the standards tab.