The recreational harvest of snook in Atlantic state and federal waters has a regular season closure that starts June 1.
Seasonal harvest closures and anglers using proper handling methods when practicing catch-and-release help conserve Florida’s valuable snook populations. To learn more and see a video about catch-and-release fishing and the best way to handle a fish, visit http://www/MyFWC.com/Marine and click on “Recreational Regulations” and then “Fish Handling Tips.”
People who practice catch-and-release fishing during the closed season, can still contribute to data collection by submitting catch information for this and other species through the iAngler app. Learn more on the Angler Action Foundation’s website at http://www.AnglerActionFoundation.com.