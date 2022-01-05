Sorry, an error occurred.
The College of the Florida Key’s spring semester will begin Friday, Jan. 7.
CFK just graduated 79 students for the fall semester. The college closed for the holidays but is now back open.
Information about academic programs, steps to become a student, and ways to pay for college can be viewed on the college’s website at http://www.CFK.edu/FutureStudents.