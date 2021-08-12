Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
The Stock Island Association will hold its monthly meeting on Thursday, Aug. 12, and will discuss Oxitec genetically modified mosquitoes program.
The meeting will be from 7 to 9 p.m. at Bernstein Park and the guest speaker will be Florida Keys Environmental Coalition Executive Director Barry Wray will be the speaker.
The coalition has been opposed to Oxitec’s plan, citing a lack of peer-reviewed science.