With July 4 approaching, Monroe County has closed Key Largo Sunset Park until a new management plan is approved.
At the Bay Drive park, Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay and his deputies are authorized to issue trespass warnings and can arrest any person who is found at the park. The area will remain closed until an alternative management plan for the area is approved at a future board meeting.
The county closed the area immediately to prevent the huge crowds that were expected to overwhelm the facility and surrounding neighborhood during the July 4 weekend.