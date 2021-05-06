An initiative to support local students of diverse backgrounds and promote equality in the Florida Keys is offering a first-time scholarship to a Key West High School graduating senior.
The Phyllis Allen Teacher Recruitment Fund at the Community Foundation of the Florida Keys is now accepting applications from graduating seniors with diverse backgrounds planning to pursue a career as a Monroe County teacher. Applications for the scholarship are due May 17 to the Foundation. Application requirements and other information are available at http://www.cffk.org/diversity.
Established by local civic leaders and named after a lifelong Keys educator, the scholarship fund is providing $5,000 in college tuition assistance to diverse local students who pursue an education degree and return to Key West for their careers. The Fund will give preference for this year’s scholarship to students of African American and Afro-Caribbean heritage.