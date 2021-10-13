Scavenger hunt
Grab your costumes and head over to the Key West Public Library, 700 Fleming St., for a family-friendly, outdoor, self-directed scavenger hunt.
Ask library staff at the front desk for your first clue and then search the library’s haunted palm garden for 14 clues to win a prize.
You may participate in the scavenger hunt any time during the library’s operating hours, weather permitting. This activity will be available now until Oct. 30.
For information, call 305-292-3595.
Spooky Saturdays
Tropic Cinema and the Key West Art & Historical Society will celebrate the spooky season with outdoor movie screenings at Fort East Martello, 3501 S. Roosevelt Blvd. at 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays in October. “Hocus Pocus” will be shown on Oct. 16 and “The Witches” on Oct. 23.
Movie-goers should bring chairs or blankets, coolers are allowed and parking is available. Advance tickets are available online; if purchasing tickets at the door, note that day-of sales are cash only.
Reef Fest
A celebration of marine conservation will be held Thursday to Sunday, Oct. 14-17, at the Reef Campus, 98300 Overseas Highway, Key Largo.
The event will have diving, snorkeling, kayaking, ocean-themed seminars, educational programs and social events. Participants are invited to share love for the ocean and learn about the latest in conservation. Most events are free, but pre-registration is requested.
For details about specific health and safety measures, email events@reef.org. For registration, visit https://www.reef.org/reeffest/registration
Music & Arts Festival
Key West Art & Historical Society and COAST Projects will host the COAST Is Clear Music & Arts Festival on Saturday, Dec. 4, starting at 11 a.m. on the Parade Grounds of Fort East Martello, 3501 S. Roosevelt Blvd.
The all-day, family-friendly outdoor event kicks off with an artist’s market, food vendors and cash bar. Three music stages will present an alternating lineup of talent, starring Grammy-nominated headliners Black Pumas and featuring national and international favorites Phosphorescent, Rayland Baxter, Langhorne Slim, Liz Cooper, and SUSTO, interspersed with performances by locally-based favorites.
For information, visit http://www.coastisclearfest.com
Singers sought
Keys Choral Arts is looking for singers for its fall season, with two concerts scheduled. Membership is open to fully vaccinated persons age 16 and older.
Auditions are not required and members don’t need to read music. Rehearsals are held on Tuesday nights from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 2713 Flagler Ave. A limited number of full and partial scholarships are available.
For information, call Tim Peterson, 561-445-1709 or email keyschoralarts@gmail.com.
TSKW Glow Hours
The Studios of Key West offers weekly happy hours at Hugh’s View, a rooftop terrace at the Old Town art center at 533 Eaton St. The site offers panoramic vistas from the Gulf to the Atlantic and live music on select evenings.
Glow Hours are free and open to the public from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and close at 6:30, or when the 30-person capacity is reached.
For information, visit http://www.tskw.org or call 305-296-0458.