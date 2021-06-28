1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4 and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.55.5, thermometer 85.5, wind southeast 1, clouds 3. Read papers. The schooner Dart sailed for Havana at 6 p.m. taking Mr. J. Carrera who came over to buy the spars of the Guthrie.
1932: The following were the winners in the run-off election: John G. Sawyer, state attorney; J. Otto Kirchheiner, tax assessor; Carl Bervaldi, county commissioner; Roy S. Fulford, county commissioner Rogelio Gomez, justice of the peace and Alberto Camero, constable.
1966: Marine Lance Corp. Leland (Skipper) Albury died from wounds he received in battle in Vietnam.
1968: Capt. John D. Shea Jr. relieved Capt. John W. Higgins Jr. as Commanding Officer Naval Station Key West and Capt. R.H. Mills relieved Capt. J.N. Myers as Commanding Officer Naval Air Station Key West.
1980: The Long Key Bridge was dedicated by Congressman Dante B. Fascell.
1982: Rear Adm. Ralph R. Hedges relieved Rear Adm. Robert P. McKenzie as Commander U.S. Forces Caribbean in a ceremony at the Naval Air Station Key West.
1985: Key West Mayor Richard Heyman announced the U.S. Navy had approved the use of Fleming Key for the city’s sewer treatment plant.