Today in Keys History Dec. 1

1845: Benjamin Sawyer was re-elected mayor of Key West and Joseph Y. Porter, John Boyle, Michael Shanahan and Samuel O. Tift were chosen for the city council.
1855: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:20 and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 8:30 a.m. barometer 29.49, thermometer 77, wind east southeast 4, clouds 9. The brig Sampson for New York is ashore on one of the heads off the South Beach near the bend, she was bound in. Paid William C. Dennis for hire of Negro woman to date, he making allowance for her sickness $12.00, also paid for a cord of wood $5.00. The Sampson got out about noon. Commenced raining about 6 p.m. and rained till 11. The chimney at the Jail got on fire about 9 p.m. and the alarm was given.
1896: May Johnson recorded in her diary: Rain Tues. Dec. 1, 1896 I arose at 7 o’clock, swept sitting room, parlor, front room and back, went to school, came home, had dinner, dressed, played on piano until Everest came for me, we went driving all around, had a much ride, went to Corinne’s, to Nellie’s, then Everest and I went to San Carlos to see “America”, Mrs. Kennedy gave a drill representing all business houses of Key West. Polhaski wanted me, I refused, from there came home 10:15, Everest stayed until 12 o’clock, ah! Much time. He leaves in the morning, too bad. MUCH [unreadable] HA!
1908: The Governor of Cuba, Charles E. Magoon, arrived in Key West on the steamer Miami enroute to Washington, DC.
1959: Delio Cobo was re-elected Mayor of Key West and Gerald Abreu and Kenneth A. Archer were elected to the commission.
1965: The Cuban boat lift from Matanzas Bay ended when the first airliner with 93 refugees landed in Miami. During the boat lift that began in October, a total of 4,598 refugees came through the port of Key West.
1969: After 123 years of service the Key West Lighthouse was turned off by Mrs. Jennie DeBoer. Mrs. DeBoer’s mother was one of the keepers of the Key West Lighthouse.
1987: Delbert Layton, former mayor and founder of the City of Layton on Long Key, died at age 81.
1994: An audit of the Monroe County Fine Arts Council revealed misuse of thousands of dollars and the executive director using funds to pay personal expenses.