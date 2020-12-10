Today in Keys History Dec. 10

1834: In a special election, Joseph A. Thouron was elected Clerk of Court for Monroe County to fill the vacancy caused by the death of Dr. Day.
1855: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 6 and bathed. Got a dray and sent down Lucy Willis’s baggage. Commenced to rain at 7:30 and they had to go down in the rain and could not get a carriage. The Florida got off at 8:30 and did not see Miss Bright after she got on board. At 9:30 a.m. barometer 29.41, thermometer 76, wind northwest 3, clouds 6 but the sun visible at intervals. The case of the ship Lavaina Adams continued till Wednesday. Filed a claim for duties as consortship and crew libel. Wrote to the Secretary of Interior for blanks. Also wrote to Luther Lucking for the Cultivator Almanac (bound) for 1856 and Cultivator for one year. Lucy gave me a letter, I wrote to Byrd, to take to the boat and there we were in such a hurry I forgot to give it to her and will send it by the steamer Isabel. Wind freshened toward night.
1896: May Johnson recorded in her diary: A little rain Thur. Dec. 10, 1896 I arose at 7:10, dressed, did work, had breakfast, went to school, came home, had dinner, played with baby until 4 o’clock, picked pigeon, Lena cooked it, I ate it, dressed for “National Carnival”, Fannie and I went together, had a very nice time, Steve Lowe took a chance on the doll baby in cradle and put my name for it, and I won it, quite pretty, Mr. Sewell named it Mattie Sewell and says he is going to write to Everest about it, ha! ha!, “Squibbs” proposed to me this evening, ah! ha!, nothing like it. LOVELY TIME
1938: City Attorney Henry H. Taylor Jr. filed incorporation papers for the Key West Federal Art Center. The center was a non-profit organization to initiate and aid cultural activity in the city. Mrs. Florence Spottswood was chairman.
1951: President Harry S Truman departed for Washington after a month’s vacation. His departing words were “I’m coming back in March if I can — 1952 is a special year — you know.”
1976: The Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority hired a firm to design the new water pipeline. The work was only the part of the line in the new bridges being built in the Keys. The authority did not have the funds to replace the rest of the pipeline.
1993: The new Monroe County Jail on Stock Island was dedicated.